Sam Levinson Jumps to Amazon With New TV Overall Deal

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has found a new home at Amazon.

Levinson has inked an overall television deal with Amazon, under which he will exclusively develop and produce television projects for Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

The deal also covers his Tiny Goat Productions partner and wife, Ashley Levinson, who served as an executive producer on both of Levinson’s HBO series, “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” and also executive produced Ti West’s “X” trilogy.

The news comes just months after “Euphoria” wrapped up its third and final season on HBO. After the season faced delays and tragedies within the cast, including the death of Angus Cloud, there had been speculation that the third chapter would be the last, and Levinson confirmed it after the series finale aired.

Viewership for the final season, which averaged over 25 million viewers per episode, soared 17% over Season 2.

Levinson also helmed “The Idol” at HBO, as well as feature films “Assassination Nation” and “Malcolm & Marie.” He won a Directors Guild of America Award for “Euphoria” in 2023 and the Zendaya-led series scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series in 2022.

“Sam Levinson is one of the most daring and original voices in television today, with a fearless commitment to authentic storytelling that resonates with audiences around the world,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV Peter Friedlander said in a Tuesday statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sam and Ashley and to give them the creative freedom and global platform to develop their projects.”

“Peter and his team have inspired us from our very first conversation,” Levinson added. “Ashley and I are grateful for their trust, and we can’t wait to get to work and deliver for audiences around the world.”

The deal comes as Prime Video continues to strengthen its young adult slate, which recently launched Mike Flanagan’s take on Stephen King’s “Carrie.”