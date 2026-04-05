Savannah Guthrie Calls on Faith in Emotional Easter Message Ahead of ‘Today’ Return

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie shared a moving message on Easter Sunday, weeks after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, and just before she is set to return to the air after a two-month absence.

“We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death,” Guthrie said at the beginning of the video message shared via social media. “But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death. These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment for most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

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Savannah added she was taught that Jesus “experienced every single emotion that we humans can feel.”

She also admitted that she’s “questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel, this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld in those darkest moments.”

But it was clear Guthri was still able to draw on her faith.

“But after Jesus died, after he breathed his last, what did he actually know on the cross? He cried out, ‘My God, my God. Why have you forsaken me?’” she continued. “That is the anguished cry of someone who does not know the answers. Where did his soul and his spirit go in those days in between? And what was he thinking? Did he think his time in the grave would be a day or two, or 1,000 years in the grave? Does his agony seem indefinite to him? That torment of uncertainty, the way indefinite pain can feel eternal. Perhaps he did know this feeling after all.”

Savannah and her siblings issued a renewed plea for more information pertaining to Nancy’s disappearance in late March.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,” the family’s statement began.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement also read.