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Savannah Guthrie Extends NBC News Contract, Staying at ‘Today’ After Difficult Year

The veteran anchor renews her deal as “Today” leads the morning show ratings race for the first time in 14 years

Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie hosts "Today" (NBC/YouTube)
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Savannah Guthrie has signed a contract extension with NBC News, keeping the longtime “Today” co-anchor at the network following months of uncertainty about her future, TheWrap has confirmed.

The agreement, first reported by Breaker, keeps one of NBC News’ most recognizable personalities at its flagship morning show as “Today” enjoys its strongest ratings performance in years. The program recently reclaimed the top spot in total viewers after more than a decade.

The renewal comes during an extraordinarily difficult year for Guthrie, 54, whose mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home in February. The 84-year-old was last seen Jan. 31, and authorities have not publicly identified a suspect. Guthrie stepped away from “Today” before returning in April, while the investigation into her mother’s whereabouts remains ongoing.

The length and financial terms of Guthrie’s new agreement have not been disclosed. Her previous contract was reportedly set to expire around the end of the year.

Savannah Guthrie is seen on the NBC Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza | Savannah Guthrie's mother
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Guthrie currently shares the “Today” anchor desk with Craig Melvin, who succeeded Hoda Kotb in January 2025. The program finished the 2025-26 broadcast season ahead of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “CBS Mornings” in both total viewers and adults 25-54 for the first time in 14 years.

According to Nielsen ratings, “Today” averaged 2.95 million viewers for the season, up 13% from the previous year. It also averaged 612,000 viewers among adults 25-54, down 2% year over year but enough to maintain its lead in the advertiser-coveted demographic for the 11th consecutive season.

The momentum has continued into the fall. For the week of Nov. 2, “Today” averaged 3 million viewers, ahead of “Good Morning America” at 2.92 million and “CBS Mornings” at 2.053 million.

Guthrie joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent before becoming White House correspondent and later joining “Today” in 2011. She was named co-anchor the following year, succeeding Ann Curry.

Savannah Guthrie co-hosts the June 8, 2026 edition of the "Today" show (NBC)
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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