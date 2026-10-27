Scripps Layoffs Continue With 431 Cuts as CEO Promises 100 New Jobs in ‘Enterprise-Wide Transformation’

More layoffs are underway at Scripps, with the company revealing Tuesday it would eliminate 431 positions while adding 100 new jobs as part of an “enterprise-wide transformation.”

In a Tuesday memo to staff, Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson noted the cuts would affect “teammates who have contributed to Scripps and served our audiences in meaningful ways,” but are in service to the goal of ensuring Scripps “remains a strong media company that serves our audiences by adapting to how they consume news and information.”

As a part of the company’s “transformation,” Symson revealed Scripps will create over 100 new positions, including local reporting roles and new community connection roles that are designed to “produce more reporting from the field, deepen our community reach and expand our local journalism to audiences across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

“I recognize it can be difficult to see positions eliminated while we are also creating new roles,” Symson wrote. “Both are part of the significant changes we’re making to position Scripps for the future. We aim to fill as many of these new roles as possible with colleagues whose positions have been affected.”

Tuesday’s cuts come just under three months after Scripps cut 12% of its workforce in an overhaul of its operations to become an “AI-powered broadcast journalism company.”

During the company’s second quarter earnings call in August, Symson revealed the company had eliminated 432 positions and 126 open roles since the beginning of the year. “We’re leaning into AI, automation, technology and the centralization of some roles,” Symson said at the time.

But following Tuesday’s announcements, Symson said the “majority of the significant restructuring needed to establish our future operating model has now taken place, especially in our local newsrooms,” though said additional cuts are expected but at a smaller scale than the recent layoffs.

“With much of that difficult work behind us, our focus for the coming year

turns to growing audiences across our local stations and national networks and

building up new company revenue streams,” the memo read.