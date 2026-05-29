Shortical’s Latest Microdrama Stars Israeli Actor Aki Avni as an AI Version of Himself | Exclusive Video

Shortical’s latest AI-generated microdrama taps into Hollywood’s fears of the technology using an actor’s likeness for evil.

The psychological thriller stars an AI version of Israeli actor Aki Avni. After Avni, who is actively involved in the creative process for this microdrama, sells his face and likeness to an AI studio, he realizes that the AI version of himself is implicated in an attempted murder he didn’t commit.

“We’re not just offering a comeback. We’re offering immortality,” one executive tells fictional Avni before he signs his likeness away.

The irony, of course, is that Avni has opted into giving Shortical his own likeness.

“The way ‘Inevitable’ pushes boundaries using my name and likeness within an AI-driven action thriller makes it one of the most unique and fascinating experiences I’ve ever been part of.” Avni said. “This is a very special kind of project for an actor. The ability to shape your own vision and build upon the journey you’ve already lived, even without spending a single minute filming on a physical set.”

“AI is here to stay, and it will become part of an actor’s craft alongside cinema and television – not instead of them, not as a replacement. And I think it’s important to remember that,” he added.

The first trailer of the series, exclusively obtained by TheWrap, sees high energy police chases, sultry moments and Avni’s AI avatar on a Hollywood press tour. As his new lane in his career starts to go up in flames, Avni confronts his daughter and even his AI avatar in an emotional climatic moment.

“Inevitable” was created and directed by Ofir Lobel, who has previously worked on the Netflix series “Blank Space” and “Trust No One.” He sees his partnership with Shortical and its AI division as the future of Hollywood — not one that diminishes creativity, but instead one that allows for “total freedom” as a creator.

“Every element of ‘Inevitable’ is breaking new creative ground, from the way we develop the script, to the way we collaborate with talent on the storylines of this series,” he said. “This is why we chose to embrace AI not only as a technological tool to fulfill our wildest dreams to create the show, but also chose to put AI fears at the core of the plot itself. It will trigger a lot of people for all the right reasons.”

This is not Shortical’s first soiree into AI-generated content. Their first fully AI-generated microdrama, “Bound by Fire,” was released earlier this month. It was also created and directed by Lobel.

The platform brought their AI-generated characters to life outside of the vertical series format, creating social media platforms for them and created behind-the-scenes content featuring the AI stars.

Shortical has produced more than 100 original scripted microdrama series, with over 20 million episodes watched every month and more than 250,000 hours of vertical content consumed monthly on the platform. The platform hosts both live action and AI-generated content.