Sony Pictures Names Stephanie Clark as SVP of Corporate Communications

Sony Pictures has named communications veteran Stephanie Clark as SVP of corporate communications.

Clark, who previously headed up streaming comms at Paramount, will spearhead communications for Sony Pictures Television’s U.S. scripted, nonfiction and kids divisions.

Most recently, Clark served as VP of corporate communications for Paramount’s streaming arms, where she spearheaded comms strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV. She will report to Chief Communications Officer Tahra Grant.

“Stephanie is a widely regarded and trusted leader,” Grant said in a statement. “Her depth of experience building large-scale strategies and her exceptional narrative development skills will be an incredible asset to Sony Pictures.”

While Clark focuses on U.S.-based projects, Stacy Weitz, Sony TV’s SVP of corporate communications will head up international production, global distribution and the game show business. Likewise, Abby Zeltser, who was also named SVP of corp comms in January, oversees Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Networks India.

Before joining Paramount, Clark served as Warner Bros. Discovery’s director of global communications and global publicity, where she handled PR for several franchises, including “The Wizarding World.” She has also worked at PR agencies Golin and Edelman, where she spearheaded campaigns for Mattel, Warner Bros. and PacSun.

Sony’s U.S. scripted slate includes Apple TV’s “Pluribus,” which was renewed for a second season, Netflix’s “The Night Agent,” Prime Video’s “The Boys” as well as spinoffs “Gen V” and “Vought Rising,” as well as the flagship “Outlander” series, which will air its eighth and final season in March, and prequel “Blood of My Blood,” among others.