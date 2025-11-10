‘Outlander’ Final Season Sets March Premiere at Starz

“Outlander” will kick off its final chapter this March on Starz.

Season 7 of the time-traveling romance saw the Frasers swept into the turmoil of the American Revolution, ending with Jamie’s fateful decision to resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire. The eighth and final season, premiering March 6, will see the pair find that the war has followed them home to the now thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence.

“With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together,” the logline states. “While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Television serves as producer.

Season 8 of “Outlander” will stream Fridays on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Seasons 1 through 7 are available to stream now.

In addition to “Outlander,” Starz greenlit a spinoff called “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which follows the love stories of Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), respectively. “Blood of My Blood” aired its Season 1 finale in October and has been renewed for a second season.