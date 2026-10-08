Spotify and Joe Rogan Continue Partnership With New Multiyear Deal

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“The Joe Rogan Experience” is staying on Spotify. Rogan and the music streaming platform announced a new multi-year deal on Thursday, continuing a partnership that started in 2020.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rogan’s podcast was the top podcast across all major platforms in 2025, and with 18 million followers is the most followed show on Spotify.

“The partnership with Spotify has been an amazing fit, and they’re incredible to work with,” Rogan said in a statement. “I’m extremely happy and excited to continue with them for years to come.”

“Joe has built something incredibly enduring, and his show continues to resonate with a massive global audience because there’s simply nothing else like it,” said Jordan Newman, Spotify’s Head of Content Partnerships. “Spotify’s podcast business has grown alongside ‘JRE’ over the years, and we’re excited to keep building on that partnership for years to come.”

The music streaming giant reached a total of 300 million premium subscribers and 777 million monthly active users as of the end of its second quarter, but has been working in recent months to expand its creator ecosystem. Still, Rogan is arguably the most valuable podcaster on the Spotify roster, so keeping him in the family was crucial to the company’s long-term strategy.