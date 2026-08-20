‘Heated Rivalry’ and ‘Widow’s Bay’ Nab Top Honors at the 2026 TCA Awards

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Heated Rivalry” and “Widow’s Bay” took two of the top honors during the TCA Awards this year, the organization announced on Thursday. While the Crave and HBO Max hockey drama scored Program of the Year, Apple TV+’s spooky comedy scored Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

“Widow’s Bay” scored more wins than any other series of the year, earning three of the 15 honors. In addition to the aforementioned comedy achievement, the series also won Outstanding New Program and Individual Achievement in Comedy for Kate O’Flynn.

Additionally, Stephen Colbert was honored with the TCA’s Career Achievement Award following the ending of “The Late Show” on CBS earlier this year. “In Living Color” was given the Heritage Award, an honor for a show that is historically significant and made a lasting cultural and social impact on the medium.

“Creepy ghost stories, hot athlete romance, and a global hive mind all produced engaging television — and outstanding art,” said TCA president Andy Dehnart, creator of reality blurred and host of the podcast “Made from Humans: How Reality Becomes TV.” “With these awards, we continue our tradition of honoring the talented artists and craftspeople who bring entertainment into our homes.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Program of the Year: “Heated Rivalry,” Crave / HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “Widow’s Bay,” Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “The Pitt,” HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials: “Death by Lightning,” Netflix

Outstanding New Program: “Widow’s Bay,” Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Drama: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus,” Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay,” Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “The American Revolution,” PBS

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

Outstanding Achievement in Reality: “The Traitors,” Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: “Long Story Short,” Netflix

Outstanding International Series: “Squid Game,” Netflix

Career Achievement: Stephen Colbert

Heritage Award: “In Living Color”