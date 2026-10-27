Television Academy Launches PA Training Program for Los Angeles-Area Teens

The Television Academy is investing in the next generation of Hollywood’s below-the-line talent — with some help from Best Buy.
That’s because the Television Academy Foundation announced its Skill-Building and Career Readiness program on Tuesday, an after-school curriculum for Los Angeles-area teens that will prepare students for entry-level production assistant jobs with education from TV industry professionals.
“Opening doors to production jobs helps shape a more dynamic and representative entertainment industry,” said Television Academy Board Governor Donny Hugo Herran, who also serves as the program’s first instructor. “I’m proud to lead the inaugural Production Assistant Training program, supported by Best Buy’s generous grant, and to prepare aspiring crew members to help them thrive behind the scenes.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Best Buy to offer this exceptional program to local underserved communities,” Television Academy Foundation chair Tina Perry shared in a statement. “This curriculum combines industry education, practical production training, professional mentorship and real-world exposure to help students build the knowledge, confidence and connections needed to begin exploring careers in television and entertainment.”
Based out of YMCAs in Boyle Heights and North Long Beach, the 10-week program will see students learn from PAs, production coordinators, assistant directors, production managers, producers, location managers and production accountants while also embarking on field trips to both scripted and unscripted TV productions for firsthand experience.
“Every young person deserves the opportunity to build on their strengths and see where their skills can take them,” added Olivia Jefferson, vice president of social impact at Best Buy. “We are proud to support the Television Academy Foundation in connecting more young people in Los Angeles with hands-on experience, mentors and industry relationships that can help them turn their skills into lasting economic opportunity.”
The TV Academy’s PA training program begins later this month.