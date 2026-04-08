Warner Bros. Animation Developing ‘The House in the Cerulean Sea’ Animated Series | Exclusive

“The House in the Cerulean Sea,” the New York Times bestselling novel by TJ Klune, is getting the animated series treatment courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation.

Described as a “modern fantasy classic,” the award-winning novel follows Linus Baker, “a quiet case worker overseeing children in government-sanctioned orphanage” who is “unexpectedly sent to evaluate six highly unusual and potentially dangerous magical children living on Marsyas Island.” Charged with assessing whether or not the children are a threat to the world at large, Linus “instead discovers an extraordinary found family — and a chance at a life he never imagined.”

Klune is the #1 New York Times and #1 USA Today bestselling author of “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” “Under the Whispering Door,” “In the Lives of Puppets” and the “Green Creek” series for adults, plus the “Extraordinaries” series for teens. A Lambda Literary Award winner, Klune is “known for his hopeful, character-driven fantasy celebrating love, identity and found family,” according to the Wednesday press release. He lives in the Pacific Northwest.

The “Cerulean Chronicles” book series, comprised of 2020’s “The House in the Cerulean Sea” and 2024’s “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” has sold over 2 million copies worldwide.

Specifics on who is involved in the new animated series have yet to be revealed (the Cerulean Sea is always shrouded in fog), but more details should be announced soon.

Recent Warner Bros. Animation series include Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams’ wonderful “Batman: Caped Crusader,” which will soon be back for Season 2 on Prime Video; “Primal,” which recently wrapped up its stunning third season; and “Bat-Fam,” a charming all-ages Batman comedy, also on Prime Video. Upcoming series include “Get Jiro!,” based on the Anthony Bourdain comic book series, for Adult Swim; “Go-Go Mystery Machine,” a new “Scooby-Doo” series; and a “Mister Miracle” animated series based on the Tom King-penned comic book run, for DC Studios and HBO Max.