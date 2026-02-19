‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 5

Despite a number of cancellations in the daytime space, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will continue on, at least for a fifth installment.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations, taking the daytime TV show into the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made Thursday by Telepictures SVP of current programming Lauren Blincoe and Fox Television Stations EVP of programming Frank Cicha.

The news comes amid continued ratings growth for the series, with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” seeing year-over-year growth among both adults 25–54 as well as among women 25–54.

The renewal comes just weeks after the news that both “Sherri” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would come to an end after their current seasons. While the decision to end “The Kelly Clarkson Show” stemmed from Clarkson as she prioritizes her family, the fate of “Sherri” was attributed to “evolving daytime television landscape,” with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury planning to explore alternative platforms for the show.

“I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners,” Hudson said in a statement. “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!”

“The renewal of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ for a fifth season is a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers,” Blincoe said in a statement. “Jennifer’s talent, heart, and generosity of spirit set a powerful tone and fuel the show’s success. We are profoundly grateful to her, and to the exceptional work and dedication of our executive producers, staff and crew, station partners, and loyal viewers. We celebrate this milestone and look forward to creating even more moments that lift, inspire, and allow guests and audiences to ‘feel the love.’”

“Jennifer Hudson is a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations,” Cicha said. “We are excited to have her back for year five.”

Filmed in Los Angeles, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced by JHUD Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. Hudson serves as an executive producer alongside Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.