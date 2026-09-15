‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ Offers First Look at Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen for Netflix

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“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” the upcoming limited series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, is coming to Netflix on Dec. 10. The streamer debuted a first-look image on Tuesday along with the release date announcement.

The show focuses on one of the most infamous murder cases in American history. On Dec. 25, 1996, six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was killed in her family home; the cause of death was later determined to be strangulation and ruled a homicide. No one was ever convicted or formally tried in connection to Ramsey’s death, but there have been several prominent theories over the years. District Attorney Mary Lacy proposed the theory that an intruder was responsible for the murder, but one of the most pervasive conspiracies among true crime obsessives is that Ramsey’s brother, Burke Ramsey, was responsible for the death and that their parents covered up the crime.

That could also be big reason why “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” is on Netflix in the first place. The scripted limited series was originally developed for Paramount+ by 101 Studios, a frequent Paramount collaborator that’s behind shows like “The Agency,” “Yellowstone,” “Landman” and “Lioness.” But after the Paramount-Skydance merger last summer, the new owners decided to not move forward with the completed show. This was reportedly due in part to a settlement between CBS and Burke Ramsey over the docuseries “The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey,” which theorized Burke Ramsey killed his sister. Netflix then acquired the fully completed series.

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” comes from Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra,” “Freedom Writers” and “A Family Affair”), who serves as the series’ showrunner, writer and executive producer.

McCarthy plays Patsy Ramsey and Owen plays John Ramsey. The series also stars Emily Mitchell (JonBenét Ramsey), Garrett Hedlund (Det. Steve Thomas), Alison Pill (Det. Linda Arndt), Shea Whigham (Alex Hunter), Owen Teague (Shane Edwards), Clifton Collins Jr. (Det. Tom Trujillo), Angus Caldwell (Burke Ramsey), Jaime Ray Newman (Amelia Hunt), Rory Cochrane (John Eller) and Chris Bauer (Chief Tom Koby). Additional cast members include Will Patton (Lou Smit), Jeremy Bobb (Pete Hofstrom), John Billingsley (Santa Bill McReynolds), Josh Stamberg (Reed Hunt), Margo Martindale (Nedra Paugh) and Tzi Ma (Dr. Henry Lee).

Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach serve as co-writers and executive producers on the show. Other EPs include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin for 101 Studios as well as Melissa McCarthy and Anne Sewitsky.

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” premieres Dec. 10 on Netflix.