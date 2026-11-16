‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump Admin’s Response to Nationwide Flight Grounding ‘Felt Like a Shakedown’

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U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy used a press briefing on the nationwide flight grounding on Friday to demand more funding, offering few answers as to what actually happened to cause the debacle at all. To “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the whole thing just “felt like a shakedown.”

While speaking to press, Duffy blamed old technology for the system-wide shutdown, and President Trump later echoed that reasoning, saying “we’ve been trying to get the money for two years to fix it.” During his speech, Duffy noted that Trump previously asked for $30 billion, but now he wants $50 billion. It all felt very sketchy to Farah Griffin.

“Based on what we know, something significant enough happened that over a million flights needed to be grounded,” she recapped. “But then somehow they got them back up in a matter of hours, and the ask to Congress a matter of a month ago was $30 billion. Now overnight, it became $50 billion. It felt like a shakedown.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately pointed out that the department did get funding, and several billion dollars of it. So, she wondered where the money went. But Farah Griffin was still stuck on how Duffy’s messaging felt.

“It felt like a shakedown of the American people, and like we were being blamed that they failed us by not having a safe FAA,” she continued.

Farah Griffin’s co-hosts readily agreed, with Ana Navarro begging Duffy and his team to “quit the idolatry of Trump” and instead give real answers to the public.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.