‘Tracker’ Relocates to LA for Season 4 With Record $48 Million Tax Credit

“Tracker” is moving production to Los Angeles for Season 4, along with a massive $48 million California tax credit.

The Justin Hartley-led CBS series shot its first three seasons in Vancouver, but will shift to L.A. for the fourth season. The big tax credit is notably $6 million more than the $42.8 million received by Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL series “The Land” as well as “Fallout” Season 3’s $42 million allotment.

“Location is a huge part of the storytelling on ‘Tracker,’” Elwood Reid, showrunner and executive producer, said in a Monday statement. “We’re so grateful to the crew and people of Vancouver who made the first three seasons of this hit drama possible, and are simultaneously thrilled to be able to kick off the fourth season of ‘Tracker’ by filming in Los Angeles, thanks to the tax incentive program that supports bringing production back to California.”

Hartley added: “I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver. I’m also very excited we’re bringing ‘Tracker’ to L.A. I’m looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we’ll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn’t do this without you.”

The CBS series stood as the most-watched broadcast show for its first two-and-a-half seasons. It fell to No. 2 during Season 3 following the premiere of “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals.” “Tracker” is also the 7th highest-rated series across all shows – broadcast and streaming – through the 2025-26 TV season.

The show – adapted from Jeffrey Deaver’s “The Never Game” – stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who utilizes his skillset to track down missing people across the country for reward money. As much of the show is shot in the wilderness, “Tracker” will be able to utilize the woodlands around California for shooting Season 4.