How Troian Bellisario Went Behind the Camera for ‘The Rookie’ Season 8 | Exclusive

“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario is entering the world of “The Rookie” in Season 8, but don’t expect to see her in tonight’s episode. Bellisario directs the latest episode, “The Thinker,” her first for the series and an action-packed one that hits all the signature “Rookie” beats: Mid-Wilshire division antics, larger-than-life crime-fighting on the Los Angeles streets, flirty banter between the show’s beloved couples – even some signature Smitty silliness.

You can get a sneak peek at the new episode in the video above, or read on for all the details on how Bellisario came aboard, what she loves about directing actors and how directing has changed her own acting.

If you’re wondering how the star of a nostalgic, binge-worthy fav wound up behind the camera for one of ABC’s biggest hits, the first thing to know is that Bellisario has been collecting directing credits since her “PLL” days, when she helmed an episode of the final season. Since then, she’s directed episodes of “Famous in Love” and “Good Trouble,” as well as the 2020 short “Life on Mars.”

It turns out she’s also in development on a project with “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley, who brought her in on the show and even helped her learn the ropes of “Rookie” house style by inviting her to shadow the production of this season’s unexpectedly horror-esque episode “His Name Was Martin.”

Read on for the full interview.

So, how did this gig come to you?

I was introduced to Alexi, via his head of development, Rachel Abarbanell, because I brought them a pilot that I wrote. And he was kind enough to read with me, we went into development together, and as we were kind of in the process of taking it out, he was like, “Okay, well, what else can we do together while we’re waiting for the cycles of TV to kind of go through, for things to either happen or not happen?” And he was kind enough to offer and say, like, “Hey, would you like to maybe work a little bit with me on “The Rookie?” And I said, “Yeah, absolutely, that would be a dream.”

So he kindly let me shadow him, so I could really learn his process, particularly around directing. And obviously, I met with all the amazing folks over at Lionsgate, and they gave me the thumbs up.

That’s amazing experience to come in with. Do you remember which episode you shadowed on?

Oh, yeah. I shadowed on episode 810. It was very fun to shadow Alexi on that episode, because it was kind of considered the zombie episode. I think the amazing thing about “The Rookie” is that they know exactly what the fans want. But at the same time, they also take these huge, really fun leaps, whether it’s a documentary episode or the ride-along episodes where they’re entirely body cam. It’s really fun that they get to take these creative leaps.

So I got to shadow him on that episode, which was not like a normal episode of “The Rookie,” but it was awesome because I was watching Alexi do his thing.

You also come in with experience on a long-running show from an actor’s perspective after seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars.” I have to imagine you worked with a lot of directors who came in later in the series run, when you guys had an established dynamic. Was there anything about that experience that you were able to bring with you onto Season 8 of “The Rookie?”

Completely. Completely, because one of the things that I always maintain, coming on to a show that has been going for as long as “The Rookie” has, is that you guys are in control of your characters. Nobody knows these characters better than Nathan [Fillion] and Melissa [O’Neil] and Alyssa [Diaz], and the whole group. They are living inside of them. They’re thinking from their point of view.

So really, what is great for me as a director is I get to come on and really ask the actors, “What do you think of this? How can I support you?” Because I’m the new kid in town. It’s pointless for me to come in and throw my weight around. It’s really wonderful because you have these incredible, practically living encyclopedias of their own characters. So I just try to shut up and listen as much as I possibly can.

The same thing goes for the crew, too. You know, most of that crew has been working there since Season 1, so really, I just got to come along for their ride.

“The Rookie” Season 8 (ABC)

This episode really hits a lot of the “Rookie” beats, you get to swing from action to comedy. Was there a scene when you read the script that you were particularly excited for? And then, on the flip of that, was there a scene that you found really gratifying to shoot that maybe you wouldn’t have expected from the page?

Totally. There are two interrogation sequences in this, and I was really putting my head in one of them because it involved a more long-standing character, and another one was like a newer character. So I was kind of splitting them up, and I was kind of putting the lion’s share of my work towards one of them. And then the other one, we started shooting it, and because I was working with this actor, and I really loved working with him. He just gave me so many really fun beats in the way that he was interacting with Alyssa and Mekia [Cox] was really so surprising. So that’s kind of become one of my surprise favorite scenes that really snuck up on me.

They are always delightful when they’re paired on screen.

Oh my god, they’re such a great duo. I mean, everybody has the most incredible chemistry on this show. That’s kind of what I mean about like my job is to get out of their way and just foster a good environment where I’m like, “Okay, I know how I’m going to cover this.” I can kind of steer the ship, but really, once they start to go in terms of a scene, my job is just to let them have at it.

I mean, you have, you been directing at this point for several years, but before that you had so many years of experience working with other actors from another actor’s perspective. Do you have a favorite part that’s like, really distinct about working with actors from a director’s perspective?

Yeah, I really love getting to listen to an actor and learn their process, because every actor has a different process. What was really gratifying for me on this show was to observe – because I watched so many episodes of “The Rookie” in preparation — so, to get to see these characters, and then to get to show up on set, and learn who these actors were and how that might be completely different, and the moments when they overlap.

So what’s really fun for me as an actor is just to get to step in and kind of, maybe choose something to remind an actor of, you know, what’s going on, because they’re driving the scene in one direction. And it’s really fun to get to step in and say, “Hey, I remember when this event happened to you a season ago, or this person was around, maybe you’re thinking about them in this moment, or maybe you’re thinking about this thing.” Hopefully, it’s just additive, and I can come in and say, “You already did this scene beautifully, and now let’s just add in this flavor.”

So really, that’s just my great joy is that I get to come in and kind of cosplay, oddly, from their point of view. That’s like a weird way of directing, you know, because as a director, you’re thinking from everybody’s point of view, and you’re trying to tell this story on a larger level. And as an actor, you’re really entering the story from one point of view. So it’s really cool to get to remind an actor, whose job it is to be in control of their own narrative, “Hey, just so you know, we’re coming from this scene with these two actors beforehand, and this is the kind of theme that’s going on with that, and that’s going to lead right into this.” Just connecting those dots with them, not even for them, but with them, is really very satisfying.

Do you find that the years of experience you have now behind the camera directing have changed your approach to acting along the way?

Oh, my God, totally. I was always very conscious of the crew, you know, the fact that they are the first in, they are the last out. And as an actor, sometimes you come in for like, a scene.

So for me, the big thing always is, think about the show as an organism, as a whole organism. You are one small part of it. I think sometimes what happens as an actor is we have to be self-centered. It’s like I was telling you, you know, we’re entering this narrative from one point of view. So we are thinking from my character, over and over. And I think it’s really great to be a director and be talking to all of the different departments and seeing how you can be of service to them.

So I think when I go back to acting, I just have a little bit more of an expansive mindset. You know what I mean? Like, I’m not just going in to a costume fitting and being like, “How is my costume working?” I’m asking, “Have you already put green on five other people, and is that why you don’t want to put green on me today?” Instead of just being like, “I like green, I look good in green. What’s wrong with that?”

You know, just a little bit of, how can I help everybody be the best in their jobs? Which is really a better way of making television. It’s a much more communal thing, and it is a communal art form, inherently. So it’s nice to feel more plugged in. And I think directing gives me that.

Another cool thing about “The Rookie” is that it’s one of the fewer and fewer productions filming out of LA. What was your split of being on stages and out in the Los Angeles streets? And how was your “Stay in LA” filming experience, so to speak?

Oh, it was great. I mean, I’m a huge supporter of the Stay in LA movement. And “The Rookie” is such a gift, and to be on the Paramount lot is such a gift. It’s so steeped in history. There’s something really wonderful that the studios do where they put [a plaque] on the outside of all of the big studios of what has filmed there, and you just feel so a part of history. It’s such a big honor.

I did get to go out. I’m trying to remember how many days we were out… I’d say we were out maybe for like, three days, and then in maybe for five.

But you know, I was born in LA and raised in LA, and this is where my family is, and one of the amazing things that also was a great gift from Alexi was, I was gonna come in and act in one of his shows, and then when I did this, I was eight months pregnant. So to be able to be pregnant, to go home to my kids at night and put them to bed is such a gift. And it’s like I said, it’s not just for me, it’s for all the crew. Their families are here. And when you get to work in LA and live in LA, it is true privilege and gift.

You’ve mentioned a few projects with Alexi now, acting, developing and now directing. Are you guys still working on that project in development? Are you looking forward to something new? Are you hoping to come back to “The Rookie?” What’s next?

We are still working on that project, so we’re still in development on it, which I’m very excited about.

And then, I think it went over pretty well, and I was approved by the cast, and they were like, “It’s okay. She can maybe come back.” [Laughs] So I think maybe I get to return to direct more for him in the future. It would just be such an honor, and it would also be a total blast to get to come back in an acting capacity. I don’t know what that would be, but like I said, everybody who is a part of this cast is just such a powerhouse that it would be such an honor to even get to come in and do one episode with one of them. It would be a blast. So hopefully that could happen in the future. But if not, I would show back up to direct with bells on.

I mean, they’ve got a great track record of guest stars, so you’d be in fabulous company.

I would be in fabulous company, seriously.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.