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Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview Draws 2nd-Smallest Audience Since 2015

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Ross Douthat’s interview draws 7.8 million viewers, up from April but down double-digits from last November’s NFL-boosted episode

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President Donald J. Trump speaks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Ross Douthat in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. (CBS News)
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President Donald Trump’s post-midterms interview with Ross Douthat on “60 Minutes” drew 7.8 million viewers Sunday, the second-smallest audience for an episode featuring Trump since 2015, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures. The broadcast also attracted 918,000 adults ages 25–54.

Viewership fell 44% from Trump’s November 2025 interview, which drew nearly 14 million viewers following a high-profile NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Sunday’s audience was up 5% from his April 2026 appearance, which drew 7.4 million viewers during the NFL offseason.

The Nov. 8 episode was also down 26% from the previous week’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on Nov. 1, which attracted 10.5 million viewers. On social media, the Trump interview has reached 195 million video views across “60 Minutes” social platforms.

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Sunday’s “60 Minutes” featured Trump’s first sitdown interview since Democrats took back the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections. During the discussion, the President acknowledged missteps in his administration’s immigration crackdown and messaging on the economy, while defending the war in Iran and refusing to forgive his political enemies.

CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat repeatedly pushed back on the president’s answers, questioning his role in the Republican defeats and his growing personal wealth before touching on an unusually personal discussion about death and heaven.

Trump initially responded to a question about his mortality by expressing hope that he’ll be remembered fondly. Douthat pushed back, clarifying he was asking what Trump believed would happen to him personally after death, rather than how he would be remembered. The president said he hoped to go to heaven.

“60 Minutes” marked its sixth time as the No. 1 non-sports primetime program in viewers and adults 18 and up — a usual placement for the show given its post-NFL timeslot. The episode also featured Trevor Phillips’ report on the protests in France, including an interview with far-right National Rally Leader Marine Le Pen.

“60 Minutes” airs Sundays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Norah O'Donnell CBS News' 60 Minutes
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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