Trump Announces Executive Order to Give Army-Navy Football Game an Exclusive 4-Hour Broadcast Window

Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order giving the Army-Navy football game an exclusive four-hour broadcast window on its traditional date in mid-December – which, if successful, would benefit David Ellison and Paramount, who own the rights to the annual matchup.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!”

Trump also wrote: “On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!”

The December 2025 football game between the two teams brought in 7.84 million viewers on CBS. Though that was a decrease from 2024’s 9.42 million, it was still the second-largest audience for the game since 2018.

If the order is carried out, Trump’s latest decree will likely come with negative consequences for ESPN, which holds exclusive rights to college football through the 2031-32 season. The network also subleases some games to TNT. Paramount holds the rights to the Army-Navy game through 2038.

Though little other detail was provided, FCC chairman Brendan Carr reposted the message Sunday, a potential signal the government agency is prepared the honor the order.

The Army-Navy game is played every December between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.