What Time Is ‘VisionQuest’ on Disney+?

It’s been four years since “VisionQuest” was first announced but it’s finally here. Marvel’s newest series even got bumped up a day — but when, precisely, can you start streaming it?
Showrun by Terry Matalas (“Picard”), “VisionQuest” stars Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader and more. It rounds out the trilogy started by “WandaVision” in 2021 and continued by “Agatha All Along” in 2024. In this series, we find a new version of Vision (Paul Bettany), as he struggles to figure out exactly who he is in a world post-Avengers (at least, the Avengers we knew) and post-Westview Hex.
Originally, the series was set to premiere on October 14. But on Monday, it got moved up a day to October 13. Here are the details you need.
What time does ‘VisionQuest’ actually hit Disney+?
Like many Marvel series before it, you can’t just watch the newest episodes of “VisionQuest” first thing in the morning on Tuesdays. New episodes, including the 2-episode series premiere, will be streaming on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET each week.
How many episodes are there?
There will be eight episodes in total of “VisionQuest.” The first two premiere at the same time.
Is it a weekly release?
Yes, but also no. It’s a weekly batch release. “VisionQuest” will drop two episodes every Tuesday beginning October 13, except for its final two episodes, which will each have their own solo release. The series wraps up on November 10, as of this writing.
Is ‘VisionQuest’ good?
Well, that’s for you to decide! But if you want to see what TheWrap’s Hunter Ingram had to say about it, you can read the review here.