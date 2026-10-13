What Time Is ‘VisionQuest’ on Disney+?

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It’s been four years since “VisionQuest” was first announced but it’s finally here. Marvel’s newest series even got bumped up a day — but when, precisely, can you start streaming it?

Showrun by Terry Matalas (“Picard”), “VisionQuest” stars Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader and more. It rounds out the trilogy started by “WandaVision” in 2021 and continued by “Agatha All Along” in 2024. In this series, we find a new version of Vision (Paul Bettany), as he struggles to figure out exactly who he is in a world post-Avengers (at least, the Avengers we knew) and post-Westview Hex.

Originally, the series was set to premiere on October 14. But on Monday, it got moved up a day to October 13. Here are the details you need.