What You Need to Watch Before ‘VisionQuest’

After a few years of delays, “VisionQuest” finally premieres on Disney+ this week. Of course, as is typical with Marvel projects, you’ll have some homework if you want to understand everything that’s going on in this series.
“VisionQuest” stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica and more, completing the trilogy that began in 2021 with “WandaVision.” In this story, Vision (Bettany) is trying to figure out exactly what version of the Vision he is, as he parses through the memories restored to him by Hex Vision. Obviously, “WandaVision” is a must-watch for “VisionQuest.” But it’s far from the only one.
Here’s everything you need to watch before “VisionQuest.”
WandaVision
The version of Vision that we see in “VisionQuest” is one that only comes into existence in the season finale of “WandaVision.” Additionally, Ruaridh Mollica plays Tommy, who fans first met as a child in “WandaVision.”
The events of Marvel’s first Disney+ series are key to the plot of “VisionQuest,” and without knowing them, you’ll be as confused as Tommy is for the bulk of this series.
Agatha All Along
“VisionQuest” is the third leg of a trilogy, after “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.” So, yes, you need both series. “Agatha All Along” is directly responsible for Tommy’s existence in “VisionQuest,” and though the series does explain it in context, it’s helpful to actually see how it all went down.
Avengers: Age of Ultron
It’s one of Marvel’s most polarizing movies in the entire franchise, but love it or hate it, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is essential viewing before “VisionQuest.” The movie is where Ultron (James Spader) is first introduced, as well as the AI known as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and events from the film are explicitly referenced throughout “VisionQuest.”
The movie is particularly key to understanding the treatment and characterization of Ultron in “VisionQuest.”
Spider-Man: Far From Home
OK, this one you can probably get away with not watching in full if you don’t have the time, but it will definitely help. Specifically, it’ll help you understand Emily Hampshire’s character, E.D.I.T.H. She’s a fun-loving AI in Vision’s head, and does make some direct references to both her creator (Tony Stark) and her first owner (Peter Parker). This one is low on the priority list, but it’s not off the list.
Avengers: Infinity War
Like “Far From Home,” there’s some leeway with “Avengers: Infinity War.” Watching this one before “VisionQuest” helps set up Wanda and Vision’s love story a bit more, as you get glimpses of memories from this movie. There are also passing references to Thanos, and if you want to understand how he factors into Vision’s story, you’ll find that here.