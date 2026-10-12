What You Need to Watch Before ‘VisionQuest’

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After a few years of delays, “VisionQuest” finally premieres on Disney+ this week. Of course, as is typical with Marvel projects, you’ll have some homework if you want to understand everything that’s going on in this series.

“VisionQuest” stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica and more, completing the trilogy that began in 2021 with “WandaVision.” In this story, Vision (Bettany) is trying to figure out exactly what version of the Vision he is, as he parses through the memories restored to him by Hex Vision. Obviously, “WandaVision” is a must-watch for “VisionQuest.” But it’s far from the only one.

Here’s everything you need to watch before “VisionQuest.”