YouTube TV’s Lower Priced, Genre-Specific Plans Will Cost as Little as $55 a Month

Your TV bill may get a little cheaper. YouTube TV announced four of its lower priced packages on Monday. Instead of paying $82.99 a month, subscribers will be able to pay less for bundles that are specifically focused on sports, news and entertainment.

Though there will be 10 YouTube TV packages altogether, the company has only released pricing for a handful of offerings. Here’s a breakdown of the four plans:

Sports Plan: $64.99/month, or $54.99/month for new users

Sports + News Plan: $71.99/month, or $56.99/month for new users

Entertainment Plan: $54.99/month, or $44.99/month for new users

News + Entertainment + Family Plan: $69.99/month, or $59.99/month for new users

The Sports Plan will give s fans access to all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network and all of the ESPN networks. It will also include access to ESPN Unlimited this fall.

For $7 more a month, subscribers can sign up for the Sports + News Plan. That includes everything in the sports plan as well as access to CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, CSPAN, Bloomberg and Fox Business.

For those who prefer reality and scripted shows, there’s the Entertainment Plan. That comes with several cable staples such as FX, Hallmark, Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network and HGTV. At $28 lower than the all access YouTube TV plan, it’s the cheapest offering.

Finally, there’s the News + Entertainment + Family Plan. This offering gives subscribers access to the aforementioned entertainment and news channels as well as kids-focused cable channels like Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and PBS Kids. It also comes with National Geographic.

All plans will come with unlimited DVR, the ability to add up to six members per account as well as access to YouTube TV’s Key Plays and Multiview options. Subscribers of any plan will also be able to subscribe to add ons like NFL Sunday Ticket + RedZone, HBO Max or 4K Plus. The four new plans will begin rolling out this week and will become available to all users in the coming weeks.