The Mediapro Studio has named Juan “JC” Acosta as head of its U.S. and Canada operations, as the production company expands its efforts with English-language programming, TheWrap has learned.

Acosta’s appointment comes as The Mediapro Studio CEO Laura Fernández Espeso celebrated the opening of new headquarters in Los Angeles Monday in its efforts to increase the creation, production and distribution of content in English. The new focus will help accelerate development of projects across scripted, unscripted reality and entertainment shows, documentaries and feature films.

The new Los Angeles office will be the studio’s center of operations in these markets and will incorporate into its organization the existing offices in Miami and New York, as well as the Grup Mediapro’s new production facility at Great Point Studios in Yonkers, New York.

“Grup Mediapro’s primary focus across all its divisions is the expansion into the U.S.,” Espeso said in a statement. “Grup Mediapro has been in the U.S. since 1998. Now, we want to go further by establishing the studio at the heart of the global audiovisual industry. I’m thrilled to have JC on board. His brilliant career and broad experience are the perfect combination to lead our strategy here.”

“The Mediapro Studio has seen exceptional growth over the last several years and their success has been rooted in their mission and vision of content and talent first,” Acosta said in a statement. “The vast array of narratives and content produced globally are exceptional and have inspired me to take on this exciting new role. I’m thankful to Laura for her vision and entrusting me with this new venture to accelerate The Mediapro Studio’s position in the US/Canada.”

The Mediapro Studio’s recent credits HBO’s “The Young Pope” and “The New Pope,” “Hunting Ava Bravo,” “A Perfect Day,” “Map of the Sounds of Tokyo” and the series “The Famous Five.”