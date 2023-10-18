Meg Ryan Comeback Film ‘What Happens Later’ Gets Interim Agreement

Meg Ryan’s highly anticipated return to the rom-com genre in “What Happens Later” has secured an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, according to an updated list of projects.

David Duchovny also stars in the romantic comedy. Bleecker Street is releasing the film on Nov. 3.

Ryan, rom-com royalty from “When Harry Met Sally” to “Sleepless in Seattle,” also directed the film. Based on Steven Dietz’s play “Shooting Star,” the film follows two ex-lovers, Bill and Willa, who are snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Their reunion becomes unexpectedly prolonged when their flights to Boston and Austin are delayed.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Indefinitely delayed, Willa (Ryan), a magical thinker, and Bill (Duchovny), a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.”

“What Happens Later” is the latest in a growing list of independent films to land interim agreements, joining A24’s “Priscilla” and “Iron Claw,” Neon’s “Ferrari,” and the Taylor Swift “Eras” concert film.

Prowess Pictures, Ten Acre Films, Jupiter Peak Productions, and Rockhill Studios produced “What Happens Later,” with Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Laura Smith Ireland, and Kristin Mann serving as producers. Ken and Liz Whitney, Steven Shapiro, Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson, Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Michael Goyette, Meg Ryan, and David Duchovny are executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.