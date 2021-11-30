Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her concert scheduled for Friday at 713 Music Hall in Houston, citing the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” she said in a statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve.”

“My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time,” she added.

Megan announced her upcoming performance — meant to mark the venue’s opening and celebrate her graduation from Texas Southern University — the day before the festival’s deadly crowd surge. The Houston native also performed at Astroworld Festival in 2019.

Megan would have been one of the first dozen performers to break in the 713 Music Hall venue that is part of Post Houston, formerly the site of the Barbara Jordan Post Office. Tickets went on sale last month.

Ten people have died in connection to the Astroworld events last month.

In response to the fatal moshing of the Astroworld Festival crowd during his performance, rapper Travis Scott initially tweeted, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

His lawyer, attorney Edwin F. McPherson told “GMA” that the festival’s mass casualty incident declaration from police didn’t make it to the artist or his team immediately.

“It absolutely did not. In fact, I think we’ve seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event,” McPherson said. “But, clearly the important thing is that never got to Travis, that never got to Travis’s crew. He’s up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what’s going on down below — certainly on a mass level.”

Scott and other festival organizers have faced more than 100 lawsuits in the wake of the stampede-like event.