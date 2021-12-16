Megan Thee Stallion Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Netflix has signed rapper Megan Thee Stallion to a first-look deal.

Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for the streamer.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey,” added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy.

During the course of her young career, Megan Thee Stallion earned three Grammy wins, including Best New Artist and nine BET Awards. She also recently earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. She was named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

The rapper doesn’t have the most extensive experience on the screen in terms of acting roles. She was featured during the third season of NBC’s “Good Girls” as the character Onyx.

To many TV viewers, Megan Thee Stallion will be best known for her and Cardi B’s raunchy performance during the Grammy’s this past February of their hit single “WAP.” The initial social media reactions to the performance were mixed, and on Monday, Fox News contributor Larry Elder compared Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s song and dance to a “strip club.” The FCC also received consumer complaints.