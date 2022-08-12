When it comes to “Stranger Things” fans, there are two camps: Team Stancy or Team Jancy. Megan Thee Stallion definitely identifies with the former. So, when Natalia Dyer stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, the rapper had some questions about Dyer’s onscreen romance choices.

To clarify, “Stancy” is the ship name for Nancy (Dyer) and Steve, Joe Keery’s character, while “Jancy” is the ship name for Nancy and Jonathan, Charlie Heaton’s character. When “Stranger Things” first started, Nancy was happily dating Steve, but soon after dumped him for Jonathan. In the latest season of the show though, it appears sparks may be flying between Dyer and Keery’s characters once more, as Heaton’s is off in another state.

So, as co-host of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion needed to Dyer to address the sequence of events that played out, and give her a little grief in the process.

“You just kind of like, dumped him. No caution, he didn’t know what was happening. Poor Steve,” the rapper said. “Y’all keep throwing the kids on him, the babies. He keeps saving y’all life. All he do is save y’all life. He was beating everybody up, saving – and you’re like ‘Aw man, I’m goin’ to Jonathan, sorry.'”

At that, Dyer did admit that she felt bad about how that switch happened, and noted that Nancy doesn’t always make the most “morally right” choices in life. When Megan Thee Stallion pointed out some of that end-of-season flirting – because she had to get to the “juicy” stuff – Dyer joked that Nancy simply “has options!”

Of course, Jimmy Fallon had to ask for Dyer’s true thoughts on the love triangle, but wondered if Nancy is even really thinking about it at all, considering Vecna’s still at large. And to that, Dyer agreed.

“Everyone’s, you know, Stancy, Jancy – but I think, honestly, she just probably needs a little, like, me-time after all of that, right?” Dyer joked. “And maybe a little therapy, even. They’re still in high school! It’s pretty intense!”

You can watch Natalia Dyer’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.