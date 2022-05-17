Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Names Ashley Momtaheni as EVP of Global Communications

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell has named Ashley Momtaheni as executive VP of global communications, the company announced on Tuesday. As EVP, she will oversee all communications efforts for the various divisions of the organization.

Momtaheni joins Archewell from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she served as VP of global communications and media relations.

She will step into her new role on May 30.

Prior to Universal, Momtaheni held positions at United Talent Agency and Annapurna Pictures. As director of corporate communications at UTA, Momtaheni was responsible for heightening the profile of the company and its agents and led internal and external communications strategies for the agency. At Annapurna, she served as head of communications and handled press for their film, interactive, television and theatre divisions. Momtaheni began her career at Warner Bros. and was also previously a producer for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Archewell was founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. Archewell includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

The move follows the recent hire of Fara Taylor who joined Archewell head of marketing back in late March. Prior to Archewell, Taylor worked as vice president of global marketing partnerships for Sony Pictures.

Variety first reported the news.