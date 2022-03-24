Meghan Markle is tackling gender stereotypes for her first podcast with Spotify.

In a teaser on Wednesday, Markle said the podcast, titled “Archetypes,” will “dissect, explore, and

subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” she said. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The Duchess of Sussex plans to track the history of these stereotypes and “have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.”

“Archetypes” does not yet have release date.

The podcast is the first since Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal with Spotify through their audio-focused production company, Archewell Audio. The couple previously released a holiday special under the audio banner.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the ex-royal couple are expected to be producing and hosting several more podcasts as part of the deal.