Meghan Markle to Publish Children’s Book Based on Prince Harry and Son Archie’s Relationship

Meghan Markle added published author to her already-lengthy resume, and will release a children’s book inspired by her relationship with husband Prince Harry and son Archie next month.

Entitled “The Bench,” the Duchess of Sussex’s book will be published by Random House Children’s books June 8 in the U.S. and U.K. The book will feature art by Christian Robinson, an award-winning illustrator who’s also worked for Sesame Street Workshop and Pixar Animation Studios. An audiobook edition narrated by Megan will come out shortly after the print copy.

The book depicts different father-son relationships, including images of a Black father lounging with his son outside. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” Markle said in a statement Tuesday. “This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

Markle said “The Bench” was inspired by a poem she wrote to Prince Harry on Father’s Day in 2018.

“‘The Bench’ started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the duchess said. “That poem became this story. My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

Random House said in a statement the book hopes to bring “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion.” The publishing house added that “The Bench” aims to give readers and their kids “a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons – moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

While this is Markle’s first published book, she’s been a writer for awhile — prior to meeting Prince Harry, she authored a blog called The Tig, which she used to write about lifestyle, travel and food.

Since leaving the royal family, Markle and Prince Harry have kept busy. Before their bombshell interview with Oprah aired in March, the two signed a multiyear deal with Spotify last December to host a podcast and Harry accepted a job as “chief impact officer” at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp.

Their son Archie is approaching his second birthday this week; and Megan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, later this year.