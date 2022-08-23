Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast With Serena Williams as Her First Guest

Meghan Markle on Tuesday launched her new podcast on Spotify, with her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, as her first guest.

In the premiere episode of “Archetypes,” the women discuss “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived,” according to a logline from Spotify. “This premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace, and the way in which these archetypes affect all of us.”

Over the course of the first season, Markle will interview women who “conquered tropes in their lives to inspire a new generation,” per info from the music streaming service.

The podcast hails from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio.

In the show’s second episode, Markle will sit down with pop icon Mariah Carey.

Listen to an audio trailer for the podcast below.