Meghan McCain went off on President Donald Trump during Monday’s episode of “The View,” hitting him hard for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The mixed messaging coming out of the White House right now is not only irresponsible but it’s downright dangerous,” the co-host said. McCain criticized GOP Rep. Devin Nunes for encouraging people to go out to eat Sunday, which directly contradicts recommendations from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans practice social distancing. She criticized Trump as someone who “can’t even handle not shaking hands,” a reference to his numerous handshakes at a press conference Friday where he announced the designation of coronavirus as a national emergency. That, too, is in contrast to advise from experts, who largely suggest minimizing contact to avoid spreading the virus.

“Lead by example!” she said. “I’m not seeing a lot of profiles in courage coming out of the White House right now and I think that’s what’s stoking anxiety.”

She went on to critique the wide-ranging responses these mixed messages have generated among members of the public, from some people “panicking” and “hoarding toilet paper” to others showcasing “complete delusion” by going out to bars and restaurants all weekend.

“If you don’t care about your own health, care about your parents’ health. Care about your grandparents’ health. Care about people over 60 because what you’re doing is compromising everyone and there seems to be no in-between. There seems to be no calming of what’s going on and I do think it starts at the top,” she siad.