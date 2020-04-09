Meghan McCain Invokes Late Father in Rebuke of Trump’s Tweet Honoring Former Prisoners of War

Meghan McCain responded harshly to President Donald Trump’s tweet honoring former prisoners of war, reminding him what he said about her father, the late Sen. John McCain, who was a POW himself.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!” tweeted Trump Thursday.

McCain responded twice, first like this: “Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured – while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer…. No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one.”

Then, she provided Trump’s full quote from July 2015, before he was elected and while the senator was still alive: “John McCain is not a ‘war hero.’ He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, let me tell you.”

When Trump made those remarks on the campaign trail almost five years ago, they were met with scattered boos from the audience at the Family Leadership Summit, according to Politico.

Before his death in 2018, the Republican senator and Trump frequently sparred. Meghan McCain has taken up the mantle in the two years since, using her father’s legacy to lash out at the president.