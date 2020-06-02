Meghan McCain Says Neighborhood Looks Like ‘War Zone,’ ‘Full Frontal’ Writer Tells Her ‘It’s Fine’

Kristen Bartlett dumped water on McCain’s fiery tweet Tuesday

| June 2, 2020 @ 10:43 AM
Meghan McCain

ABC

The co-head writer of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” wasn’t having it from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain Tuesday afternoon.

McCain, a conservative voice on ABC’s women-focused daytime talk show, tweeted about the mass protests that have been taking place in New York and other cities since George Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

Kristen Bartlett, who writes for TBS’ late-night program, responded, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”

Also Read: Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key Demo

A representative for Bartlett was unavailable to return a request for comment as their company is observing #BlackoutTuesday in honor of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Representatives for McCain didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the state of the neighborhood or to confirm if McCain and Bartlett are neighbors.

The protests have been an enduring topic of conversation as they have continued for the past week. Commentators and journalists have been using their platforms to share information from the ground since the beginning. In some cases, journalists are even documenting their own targeting by police as they cover the events.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE