Taylor Swift could be “karmically … messing with some stuff” by not stepping aside and allowing other artists to reach no. 1 on the charts, Meghan McCain said on her podcast “Citizen McCain.” The blogger and TV personality admitted that she was thinking about the topic after conversations seeing “all over my Twitter and TikTok” that accused Swift of intentionally thwarting the success of performers Billie Eilish and Charlie XCX.

“I read a tweet that said, ‘If ‘Thriller’ was coming out next week, Taylor would release another album to stop it from reaching No. 1,’” McCain said. “Like, my question is just, you are Taylor Swift, you are Elvis-level, Beatles-level. You are the greatest of all time, one of the greatest ever in American history.”

“And I do think if you are rounding the bases of being 35 and you are the greatest ever, and there are some people coming up that could have their first No. 1 and you have the power to let them have No. 1 or not, I just don’t know how classy it is, and I also think that karmically, I think you’re messing with some stuff.”

“And that, again, I get that this is, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is, you know, doing this well, whatever. But I do think that, like, maybe more focus on music and art instead of, like, scoring, like, putting checks on a scoreboard is interesting. I didn’t even know this was a thing until recently, and then it was all over my Twitter and my TikTok,” McCain went on.

McCain asked her show’s producer, Ashley Digiacomo to weigh in as the team’s resident Swiftie. Bettis pointed out that Swift helped launch the trajectory of Charli XCX’s career when she tapped the “Sympathy is a Knife” singer as her tour opener during her “Reputation” era and questioned the idea that Swift should hold off on releases to give someone else a shot. Digiacomo asked, “I just think… why does Taylor Swift have to bring herself down to lift someone else up?”

Digiacomo added that Swift has often led charges that benefit smaller and lesser-known artists, such as fighting for streaming rights and donating $250,000 to Kesha during her legal battle against her former producer Dr. Luke.

“I think when it comes to her own career, I don’t think she should have to make sacrifices so that someone like Billie Eilish can have a bigger success or beat a record,” Digiacomo said. “If you wanna beat a record, beat the record. I wouldn’t want someone to let me win. I would want to win. I would want to beat her outright.”

Chants of “Taylor Swift is dead” began at Charli XCX’s performances after Swift released UK-only versions of her newest album, “The Tortured Poet’s Department,” on June 13, days after Charli XCX’s album “Brat” was released on June 7. Fans began to speculate online that Swift released the album to stop Charli XCX’s success, but Swift’s team has insisted otherwise.

Taylor Nation, an account run by Swift’s management team, implied on X that the record was released to coincide with the singer’s tour dates in the United Kingdom, which kicked off in Edinburgh on June 7.