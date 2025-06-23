Megyn Kelly Responds to Ariana Grande’s Support for Trump Impeachment by Targeting Her ‘Dangerously Thin’ Appearance | Video

Megyn Kelly went after Ariana Grande’s body after the singer echoed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s calls to impeach Donald Trump.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host did not hold back while going after the “Wicked” star’s body after she reposted AOC on social media. Kelly started saying Grande “needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached.”

“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” she said. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”

Kelly continued: “Ariana Grande, who as far as I know has done nothing other than sing and dance—which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now. In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far.”

Grande’s shared AOC’s call for Trump’s impeachment on her Instagram Stories. The message pointed to the weekend’s bombing in Iran as the latest grounds for impeaching Trump.

Play video

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” AOC’s post read. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Kelly went on to call out Grande’s time working on Nickelodeon and the sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against the network and writer Dan Schneider despite Grande never alleging any behavior against her during her time.

“There’s a lot that went on, I think, on that Nickelodeon set that’s never been fully threshed out,” Kelly said. “And I think Ariana Grande should work on her own well-being and keep her constitutional thoughts to herself.”