Megyn Kelly Says Meghan Markle’s ‘Deeply Problematic’ Viral Pregnancy Post Disrespects the ‘Holy’ Act of Childbirth | Video

Megyn Kelly went after Meghan Markle hard on Thursday following her viral pregnancy video that popped up earlier this week.

On the new episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed Markle for what she deemed as “disrespect” to childbirth. Kelly called it “deeply problematic on a number of levels” and viewed the clip as a ploy to make the Duchess seem more likable to the public.

“We don’t like you,” Kelly said, flatly. “And no amount of posting videos that you think are going to humanize you will make us like you. You’ve already shown us your true colors. We know who you are. You helped kill the queen. You didn’t give two s–ts about calling the royal family racist while Prince Philip was on his deathbed and casting aspersions on him. You have completely undermined all the amazing gifts that this family has given you as nothing and suggested that they didn’t care you were suicidal and they were the ones who drove you there.”

“There are some moments that are supposed to be between a husband and a wife only, and the moments before you give birth to your child is one of them. When you are together in that room and your child is coming, and maybe you do have a fun moment. This is not how I spent my moments before giving birth, but maybe you do have a fun moment, but it’s private,” she continued. “It’s actually holy, and for her to need to make it into an ego trip, which she’s clearly doing — ‘Look at me dancing. I’m still fun and I’m sexy, and I have this great marriage. And here’s Harry being like a normal guy’ — is disrespectful to the moment, to the child and, truly, to the sanctity of what goes on for any humans who are actually in that situation.”

Markle posted the video in question on Wednesday. It shows her dancing around her hospital room to Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance.” She and Prince Harry can be seen dancing around the room in hopes that doing so might induce labor, according to the accompanying caption.

“Both of our children were a week past their due dates … so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do,” Markle wrote.

Kelly remained unconvinced of the reasons, however: “Spare us the attempt. It’s a waste of everybody’s time.”