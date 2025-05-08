Megyn Kelly Says Joe Biden’s ‘Rehabilitation Tour’ on ‘The View’ Was a Joke: ‘None of It Made Sense’ | Video

Megyn Kelly had plenty to say about what she is dubbing Joe Biden’s “Rehabilitation Tour.”

On her SiriusXM series “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host broke down the former president’s recent appearance on “The View” – his first TV interview since leaving office. Kelly thought the appearance left a lot to be desired.

“He’s on some sort of a ‘Rehabilitation Tour,’ she said. “He goes on to ‘The View,’ and it wasn’t rehabilitative at all here… He could barely spit it out. He and Obama are two peas in a pod on this sexism and racism if you didn’t vote for [Kamala Harris], that’s obviously what she thinks, too. But the nerve of this guy, of all people, to come out and say that’s why she lost.”

She added later about how “The View” hosts handled the interview: “These women are dopes, they can’t have their own thoughtful question, they can’t ad lib something… And I know this personally, I’ve been on them many times, they give you the questions in advance as the guest, I guarantee you, they gave those questions to Joe Biden too. In any event, what a joke. None of it made sense.”

During Biden’s first TV interview post-presidency, he claimed the responsibility for Donald Trump re-election when he was asked by “The View” hosts.

“Yes, I do,” he said. “Because, look, I was in charge and he won. So, you know, I take responsibility.”

Biden also unpacked what the difference was in the 2024 election. He said that a lot of it came down to the Democrats not “advertising” themselves as well as Trump did.

“We weren’t quite as good as he was about advertising,” Biden said. “There’s no saying ‘Biden brought you this.’ There’s no saying ‘The Democrats brought you this.’ And we knew none of this would occur for another six months to two years. It takes time to do all that.”

