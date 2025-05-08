‘The View’: Joe Biden Crosses Himself Before Giving Honest Review of Trump’s ‘Worst 100 Days’

Former President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for the “worst 100 days” to kick off a term in American history while appearing on “The View” on Thursday.

Soon after, the ex-president and co-host Ana Navarro — in a move that looked coordinated coming out of a commercial break — both made the Sign of the Cross, as Navarro asked him to weigh in on Trump’s return to the White House. The move drew a big laugh from the studio audience, and Joy Behar jumped in to suggest “maybe [Biden] could be the next pope.”

Biden then listed several things about Trump’s second term that have bothered him, including “the idea he has a relationship with Putin the way he does.”

On the domestic front, Biden then criticized the cuts to the federal bureaucracy made by the president and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, without naming DOGE or Musk specifically.

“I don’t understand — why is he going after people’s healthcare and social security? Why is he doing that? What possible reason is that? How is he saving money? People paid to get into these programs,” he said.

It is worth pointing out DOGE has cut jobs at the Social Security Administration, but no cuts to Social Security or Medicare have been made. President Trump said last month that will remain the case, saying, “We will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors with no cuts.”

Biden caught himself after the previous comment, admitting he can “be short” with his criticism. Navarro then said, “No, you’re criticizing Trump, you can go on.”

In other Trump-related news, Biden also told “The View” he takes responsibility for Democrats losing the 2024 election: “I was in charge and he won.”

His Thursday comments came a day after Biden ripped Trump in his first sit-down interview since leaving the White House, which you can read more about by clicking here.