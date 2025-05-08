Greg Gutfeld Shares First Look at Fake News vs. Real News Game Show | Exclusive

It turns out, people are willing to go to pretty extreme lengths to win $50,000, as the promo for Greg Gutfeld’s upcoming Fox Nation game show proves in an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap on Thursday.

“Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?” looks to answer the following question: Can four contestants guess which headlines are real and which are fake news from President Trump’s first 100 days back in the White House? The contestants will have their work cut out for them.

As the “Gutfeld!” host explains in the teaser clip, the contestants have been locked in a remote farmhouse in upstate New York that looks like it could be the weekend getaway for a Wall Street hedge fund manager — or the location of the next “Amityville Horror” flick.

“These four contestants have been totally isolated since Inauguration Day,” Gutfeld explains. “No cell phone; no live television; no Internet, completely cut off from the modern world, the news, even their own families.”

Gutfeld jokes that it “wasn’t for any kinky Epstein stuff,” either — just the opportunity to win some cash.

The promo shows the four contestants hanging out at the secluded house doing a lot of electronics-free activities, like lifting weights and reading books, before later being ushered to Fox’s headquarters in New York City for the game show. And on the bus ride down, the contestants are blind-folded and wearing noise-canceling headphones — just to make sure they don’t get any hints about the first three months of Trump’s second term, like a keyed Tesla zooming by.

“All I keep imagining is like the world just being burned down,” one young female contestant says to the camera.

Once they arrive in NYC, Gutfeld will pepper the contestants with a mix of real and bogus headlines and pictures, like whether Ye showed up to the 2025 Grammys buck naked. The contestant who can guess the most real headlines will walk away with the $50,000, and the chance to finally go on Instagram again.

The late night star-turned-game show host will be joined by two “Gutfeld” regulars, comedian Jamie Lissow and Kat Timpf, who is making her TV return following her February announcement that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her son.

“What Did I Miss?” will have a three-episode run on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, with the first episode hitting the service on May 12; the next two episodes will come out on May 13 and 14.

For more on Fox Nation’s push into Hollywood with shows from Martin Scorsese and Kevin Costner, among others, click here.