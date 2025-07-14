Ben Shapiro Says Megyn Kelly’s Epstein Sources Are Complicit in One of History’s ‘Greatest Cover-Ups’ | Video

Ben Shapiro came after Megyn Kelly’s sources who she says claim Jeffrey Epstein was an asset for America or Israel – but insist on remaining anonymous.

While on Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host and Shapiro sparred over whether or not the deceased American financier, child sex offender and sex trafficker Epstein was also an asset for America or Israel. Kelly was adamant she had sources that said “not only do we believe he was an agent, but we don’t believe he killed himself.”

“I mean, that’s fine,” Shapiro said. “They should come out, and they should say that, and then they should say who’s covering that up.”

He added: “I have the names of the people who are making the claim that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, and that the most gross and sort of extreme of the conspiracy theories … the most extreme version of the theory, is not true. I have the names of the people who are claiming that they are all in the administration. And this is my point. If other people want to make those claims that are counter to that, then they should provide evidence, or at least put their names on it, so we can question them about that as well, because otherwise we’re just in the realm of pure speculation, and frankly, I just don’t find that useful.”

Play video

Kelly countered that Shapiro exclaiming her sources were not valid because they did come out with the information public is not fair. She pointed to the fact that doing so could be dangerous both professionally and personally because “they don’t want to be the one to cross Trump.” Shapiro scoffed at that and added that coming out with information on Epstein would only make the whisteblower richer.

“I’m not saying you should name them,” he said. “I’m saying they should name themselves, because otherwise, they are being complicit in one of the greatest cover-ups in the history of America.”

Shapiro continued: “If somebody came out today, and they were a whistleblower on the greatest scandal in the history of the American Republic, they would make more money tomorrow than in their entire life working for the FBI. That’s ridiculous.”

Epstein has had Trump’s MAGA base turning on each other across the board since the DOJ and FBI’s memo last week revealed that the Trump-mandated investigation into Epstein’s criminal past “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” This came mere months after Bondi told Fox News that she was in possession of a list of that very nature.

CNN even reported that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino was considering a resignation over the memo and the reaction from many of Trump’s consituents.

“Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning as the deputy director of the FBI over the fallout that has continued ever since this memo was released,” Kaitlan Collins said. “The anger inside the MAGA base has only continued to grow instead of going away as some officials inside hoped it would.”

Watch the full conversation between Kelly and Shapiro above.