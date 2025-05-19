Megyn Kelly Questions Timing of Biden Cancer Revelation Ahead of Jake Tapper’s Book: ‘As if On Cue’ | Video

Megyn Kelly questioned the timing between the revelation that former president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and the release of Jake Tapper’s book, in which the CNN anchor alleges that there was a cover-up for Biden’s mental decline when he was still in office.

“The timing of this announcement is raising many serious questions. How could President Biden, who left office at the age of 82, not have been previously screened for prostate cancer?” she asked her followers.

She said that the announcement came “as if on cue,” the day before Jake Tapper’s book “Original Sin,” hit stores.

She cited oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel, brother of Rahm Emanuel, whom she described as “a prominent Democrat, and he is the so-called architect of Obamacare.” Emanuel told “Morning Joe” earlier on Monday that Biden might have had the disease for “maybe a decade,” and that he was surprised that it escaped detection before now.

“It’s horrifying. It was extensive, the cover up,” Kelly went on to say. “They do name names. I don’t know why people are saying that they don’t name names. They do name names of the specific aides that were most responsible for covering it up, and we’ll get into exactly who they were and who was most responsible.”

She said she’ll give Tapper a “hard time” when he’s on her show tomorrow. “Tomorrow will be an interesting exchange between me and these two because, yes, of course, I’m going to give them a hard time, especially Tapper. He knows that. He says he wants to answer these questions for their role, the media’s role in covering this up, but I want to get into the substance of this book. “

Kelly added that, despite the cancer diagnosis, “no detail will be spared,” telling former Trump advisor David Axelrod that he is “#PartOfTheProblem.”

Added Kelly, “The same media that covered up the Joe Biden mental infirmity is now going to try to use this diagnosis as an excuse to cover up the discussion about the cover up. It’s a no.”

Watch the entire segment in the embedded video above.