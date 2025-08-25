Bill Maher Is Back on Megyn Kelly’s Bad Side: ‘The TDS, He Gets It in His Eyes’ | Video

Megyn Kelly believes Bill Maher has Trump Derangement Syndrome again after suggesting the president is implementing a slow coup.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host said Maher gets TDS “in his eyes sometimes and he says some wacky things” after he suggested on “Real Time” that Trump’s choice to bring troops to DC, and utilizing more and more masked ICE troops in his dealings is a sign of a coup slowly creeping over the country.

“Trump’s not going to leave office, and that’s why he’s bringing troops into DC, so they can be permanently stationed there, so you can make sure he stays in office for a third term, even though it’s unconstitutional,” Kelly mocked. “And the masked police, meaning the ICE agents, whose homes are being doxed, whose children are being harassed, they don’t want to be doxed by these illegals and the activists really around the illegals who are doing it, that’s why the ICE agents are wearing the masks. That’s been pretty clear.”

She continued: “It’s just crazy talk … Some leftists really cannot get over their belief that Trump is a fascist and that every move he’s making is not because he genuinely wants to lower the murder rate in Washington, DC, but there has to be some ulterior, very dark motive.”

Kelly also applauded Trump’s ongoing takeover of both The Smithsonian and Kennedy Center. She said a “leftist poison” had crept into the institutions, and the president was working to fix the issue.

“The Smithsonian needs an overhaul,” Kelly added. “Yes, it does, because we were obsessed with slavery. The Kennedy Center only rewarded leftist artists who were woke. We’re not doing that anymore, and they can’t stand it. Yet he’s evening the scales. He’s like removing, or trying to remove, the leftist poison from all these institutions so that it just settles down to something closer to normal, and they can’t stand it.”

