Megyn Kelly has challenged Charlize Theron to “come and f–k me up” in response to their opposing viewpoints on drag queens after Theron said she would contend with anyone who tries to mess with drag performers.

“I will f–k anybody up who‘s like trying to f–k with anything with [drag queens],” Theron said during last weekend’s “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon.

“Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f–k me up, because I’m 100% against her on this,” Kelly, who was portrayed by Theron in “Bombshell,” said on her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The former Fox News anchor appeared to respond to Theron’s comments that seeing a drag queen “lip-sync for her life … only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person.”

“Yes, there’s fun drag queen shows. I’ve been to them. When I lived in Chicago, we went to one that was super fun,” Kelly continued. “It was all adults. But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they’re happening in front of young children.”

Kelly further attempted to shame Theron for her support of drag performers, saying “know what you’re supporting, understand what we’re actually seeing out there which can include absolutely the grooming of young children.”

“Even she should be against that, trans kid or not,” Kelly quipped, referring to Theron’s 10-year-old child, who is a trans girl.

The podcast host noted that despite not knowing Theron personally, she feels “some weird connection with this person because she played me in a movie.”

Sunday’s telethon event, which was streamed online, expressed solidarity for drag queens, trans people and the LGBTQ+ community amidst over 470 bills currently in this legislative session that target queer communities and trans kids across the country.

“There’s so many things that are really hurting and killing our kids … and it ain’t no drag queen,” Theron said during the telethon.