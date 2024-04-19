Megyn Kelly’s guests Charles C.W. Cooke and Jim Geraghty didn’t know how to react on Thursday when the former Fox News anchor compared President Joe Biden to a corpse during her podcast.

The “Megyn Kelly Show” host referenced a news story from Wednesday in which a Brazilian woman wheeled her dead uncle into a bank in an attempt to secure a bank loan.

“Did you guys happen to see the video on X yesterday of that woman in Brazil who tried to get some bank loan or payment that was owed to her uncle, who is dead, by wheeling the dead body in there?” she asked. “There’s disturbing video … too disturbing to show.”

Kelly went on to describe the video, saying, “You can see this is a dead man. And she’s trying to pretend that he’s alive and she’s talking to him and trying to get him to sign [these documents]. I’m just gonna say, it looked a little familiar. It kind of looked like Jill Biden.”

Cooke rolled his eyes at the joke and shook his head before she got to the punchline, but both men smiled at her jest.

Kelly then took President Biden to task for telling a seemingly apocryphal story on Wednesday about his long-dead Uncle Ambrose Finnegan, whose plane was shot down over Papua New Guinea during World War II. Biden said they never found his uncle’s body, probably because there were “a lot of cannibals” in the area at the time. She ultimately called Biden’s account “nonsense.”

CNN fact-checked the story and found that the uncle’s plane was “forced to ditch in the ocean,” according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. There was one survivor, but three men, including Biden’s uncle, were “lost in the crash.”

Biden had just been visiting a veterans’ memorial in Scranton, Pa., when he mentioned his uncle, who is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines, according to CNN.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement on Wednesday, “President Biden is proud of his uncle’s service in uniform, who lost his life when the military aircraft he was on crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea.”

“The President highlighted his uncle’s story as he made the case for honoring our ‘sacred commitment’ to equip those we send to war and take care of them and their families when they come home,” he added.

Bates also quoted portions of Biden’s speech, in which he cited former President Donald Trump’s controversial 2020 statement that veterans who died in service to their country are “suckers” and “losers.” Bates did not address Biden’s cannibalism assertion.

You can watch the “Megyn Kelly Show” moment, above.