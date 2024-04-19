Megyn Kelly Confuses Guests by Comparing the Bidens to News Story About Brazilian Woman and Her Uncle’s Corpse | Video

The podcast host’s morbid joke about the President and First Lady didn’t quite land with Charles C.W. Cooke and Jim Geraghty

Megyn Kelly’s guests Charles C.W. Cooke and Jim Geraghty didn’t know how to react on Thursday when the former Fox News anchor compared President Joe Biden to a corpse during her podcast.

The “Megyn Kelly Show” host referenced a news story from Wednesday in which a Brazilian woman wheeled her dead uncle into a bank in an attempt to secure a bank loan.

“Did you guys happen to see the video on X yesterday of that woman in Brazil who tried to get some bank loan or payment that was owed to her uncle, who is dead, by wheeling the dead body in there?” she asked. “There’s disturbing video … too disturbing to show.”

Kelly went on to describe the video, saying, “You can see this is a dead man. And she’s trying to pretend that he’s alive and she’s talking to him and trying to get him to sign [these documents]. I’m just gonna say, it looked a little familiar. It kind of looked like Jill Biden.”

The Daily Show
Read Next
'The Daily Show' Mocks Fox News for Dunking on Biden's 'Orthopedic Shoes': 'Fox Knows Its Viewers Are All Biden's Age, Right?' | Video

Cooke rolled his eyes at the joke and shook his head before she got to the punchline, but both men smiled at her jest.

Kelly then took President Biden to task for telling a seemingly apocryphal story on Wednesday about his long-dead Uncle Ambrose Finnegan, whose plane was shot down over Papua New Guinea during World War II. Biden said they never found his uncle’s body, probably because there were “a lot of cannibals” in the area at the time. She ultimately called Biden’s account “nonsense.”

CNN fact-checked the story and found that the uncle’s plane was “forced to ditch in the ocean,” according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. There was one survivor, but three men, including Biden’s uncle, were “lost in the crash.”

Biden had just been visiting a veterans’ memorial in Scranton, Pa., when he mentioned his uncle, who is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines, according to CNN.

Donald Trump addressed the press on the first day of his hush money trial in New York on April 15
Read Next
Trump Trial Judge Orders Media to Avoid Sharing Identifiable Details About Jurors

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement on Wednesday, “President Biden is proud of his uncle’s service in uniform, who lost his life when the military aircraft he was on crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea.”

“The President highlighted his uncle’s story as he made the case for honoring our ‘sacred commitment’ to equip those we send to war and take care of them and their families when they come home,” he added.

Bates also quoted portions of Biden’s speech, in which he cited former President Donald Trump’s controversial 2020 statement that veterans who died in service to their country are “suckers” and “losers.” Bates did not address Biden’s cannibalism assertion.

You can watch the “Megyn Kelly Show” moment, above.

Megyn Kelly, Katie Britt ("The Megyn Kelly Show," Alabama Senator Katie Britt's SOTU rebuttal/CBS)
Read Next
Even Megyn Kelly Says She Hated Katie Britt's 'Cringe' SOTU Rebuttal: 'I Was Horrified' | Video

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.