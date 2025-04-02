Megyn Kelly Blames Dems for Elon Musk’s Reported White House Exit, Says It’s ‘Sad’ He’s Not Embraced Like Einstein or Edison | Video

Megyn Kelly is disheartened by the rumors that Elon Musk’s time within the Trump White House could be ending.

During the Wednesday episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host called the reports out of Politico and ABC that Musk – and his work with DOGE – might not be around much longer “sad.” She also found it shocking that Democrats would be celebrating the news.

“I think it’s sad,” Kelly said. “It’s like, imagine living in the time of Albert Einstein or Thomas Edison, and having them say, ‘I will help solve the nation’s problems. I’m happy to pitch in,’ and saying, ‘No, we hate you.’ That’s what the left is saying. ‘We know we hate you. We don’t need your brain to help us solve problems.’”

She added, “My own guess, without having spoken to anybody on Team Trump is, this has been very hard on Elon. His Tesla stock is down. His company is being attacked. Nobody wants to buy a Tesla now because they’re worried their car is going to get vandalized, keyed, that the place they have to go to recharge it is going to be set on fire with Molotov cocktails. They can walk into a Tesla dealership that could be burned by some lunatic. It’s insane. We have hate crime charges now that the DOJ is trying to file against people doing this … But the left is celebrating this.”

Watch Kelly’s segment below:

News broke with Politco Wednesday that Trump is telling his inner circle that Musk will step down from his current position before his 130-day mandate as a special government employee is up in late May. This claim was denied later in the day by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” she said.

The SpaceX CEO led efforts to cut government funding and reshape the federal bureaucracy through DOGE. Musk publicly stated that he will stay on with the government body until his work is complete. On Fox News’ “Special Report With Bret Baier” last week, the tech billionaire said he was confident he would finish most of his stated aim of cutting $1 trillion in federal spending by his 130-day deadline.

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” video above.