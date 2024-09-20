Megyn Kelly Says Hillary Clinton Wrote a 5th Memoir Because She ‘Has a Very Weird and Sh–ty Marriage’ | Video

Hillary Clinton “has a very weird — and I think — sh–ty marriage,” Megyn Kelly said on her show Thursday night as she opened on why Clinton is releasing a fifth memoir. “I don’t think she has a husband who is in love or faithful to her, and I think I can’t really blame him, because she seems to have accepted this behavior since the inception of their marriage.”

Not content to share her views on a marriage she’s not part of, Kelly also offered her opinion on Clinton’s abilities as a mother and on her daughter Chelsea’s marriage to Marc Mezvinsky. “And so past is prolog, you’re going to get what you tolerate. What you permit you promote,” Kelly continued. Hillary “spent all of her daughter’s upbringing at work, at the law firm, in the White House, running for office.”

“And Chelsea Clinton is not a nice person, and I think really is just sort of getting along based on the family name at this point,” Kelly asserted, “and so now [Hillary’s] got a daughter who, I guess, married a rich guy, but is struggling in her own right.”

“Hillary’s in a loveless marriage. She probably doesn’t have a lot of real friends, just people who are glamorous,” Kelly added. “And so she absolutely does have to write a fifth memoir, go on MSNBC and be told that she’s amazing and that she matters.” You can watch Clinton’s recent MSNBC appearance at the beginning of the above video.

While running for president in 1992, Bill Clinton admitted to “marital wrongdoing” amid rumors he’d been unfaithful to his wife. Gennifer Flowers had alleged the pair had a 12-year affair, something Clinton shot down entirely.

At the time, Hillary Clinton told reporters, “You know, I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I’m sitting here because I love him and I respect him and I honor what he’s been through and what we’ve been through together, and, you know, if that’s not enough for people, then heck, don’t vote for him.”

While testifying in 1998 after a former White House aide accused the president of sexually assaulting her in 1993, President Clinton admitted he had a sexual relationship with Flowers. In 1995, the president also began an affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who admitted to the relationship in taped recordings with Lewinsky’s friend Linda Tripp.

Both Clintons have spoken about overcoming difficult times in their marriage. At the 2016 DNC, President Clinton introduced his wife, the party’s nominee, with a speech that offered deep insight into the woman that he had “built up a lifetime of memories” with. This past Sunday, Hillary Clinton admitted in an interview with CBS that there were times she thought the pair wouldn’t make it.

“And you know one day I’d wake up and I’d say, ‘OK, no, I’m done,’” with her marriage, Clinton said. “Another day I’d wake up and I’d say, ‘I’ve got to keep trying to see this through and figure out what is it I want and what is it I feel right about, and how do you rebuild trust, and how do you rebuild the relationship — and is it worth it? Is it something I want to invest in?’ And when I went through all of those questions, the answers were ‘yes,’ ‘yes’ and ‘yes.’”

Their daughter Chelsea Clinton’s career has included time at McKinsey & Company and Avenue Capital Group. She also worked as a special correspondent for NBC News from 2011-2014 and served on the board of the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative since 2011. She is also an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health.

You can watch the full segment from “The Megyn Kelly Show” in the video at the top of this story, in which Kelly also complains about rhetoric from liberals about Trump ahead of the most recent assassination attempt against the former president.