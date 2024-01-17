Megyn Kelly gave her best impersonation of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell while mocking his comments about how GOP voters overwhelmingly agree with Donald Trump’s claims that migrants from the southern border are “poisoning” the country.

During their discussion of Trump’s Iowa Republican caucus win on Kelly’s podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” video of which you can watch above, the host and her co-hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Marcus also chatted about Trump’s “poisoning” remarks, which he initially made during a rally in New Hampshire back in December.

“[Trump] said this thing about immigrants are poisoning the blood, and there’s a real question about whether some of the immigrants coming across our southern border are — we know they are — bringing fentanyl into this country and literally poisoning the blood. Literally being responsible for poisoning the blood of Americans…. This has been something Trump has been raging about for a while,” Kelly said, before shifting to her take on MSNBC.

“In the eyes of every MSNBC host, it’s just one drop of immigrant blood makes you unacceptable to Republicans. That’s where they’ve gone with it,” Kelly said, referencing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who is the child of Sikh parents from Punjab, India and was brought up by O’Connell. “One drop of immigrant blood makes you a hard no for the racist GOP, [Joy Reid’s] colleague over at MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell, took it there as well. It’s wasn’t a one off, listen to him.”

Kelly then played a video snippet of O’Donnell’s comments.

“CBS poll of their final poll before the Iowa caucus, this was a national poll, shows that 81% of Republican primary voters and caucus participants, 81% of those people agree with Donald Trump that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country,” O’Donnell says in the clip. “That means that 81% of the Republican primary electorate believe Nikki Haley has poisoned blood and is poisoning the. blood of the United States.”

First sighing in disbelief, Kelly then laid into O’Donnell.

“His fake sanctimony… his attempt to tell you that 81% believe this,” Kelly said, mocking O’Donnell. “It’s amazing to me that they have even two viewers left. This is the only thing that they traffic in. This and all bad news for Trump is bad and all good news for Trump is bad.”

Trump, who is still leading the Republican primaries over his competition, Haley, and Ron DeSantis, said migrants from across the world are dirtying American blood. Trump took home the “W” Monday night for the Iowa Caucus with DeSantis coming in second place.

“They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said. “That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”

He also wrote online in a Truth Social post, writing “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions — from all over the world.”