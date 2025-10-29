Megyn Kelly Slams Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Dishonest’ Walk-Back of Charlie Kirk Grief: ‘She Clearly Got Blowback’ | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed Jamie Lee Curtis for walking back what she originally thought was appropriate grief following the death of Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host tore into Curtis for being “dishonest” in how she took back words about the late conservative activist while speaking with Variety for their Power of Women series.

“She became emotional three days after Charlie was killed, in talking about Charlie,” Kelly said. “And we gave her credit for even though she has a trans kid, she recognized Charlie, he was where I am on the trans issues. She didn’t love that, but she recognized a man had been killed.”

She continued: “That’s completely dishonest. She walked this back because she clearly got blowback over it. If she really were this fearless person who would say anything, the consequences be damned, she wouldn’t feel such an urge to make sure people knew she was mistranslated into saying people thinking that she wished him well, which she very much wants us to know she did not.”

Talking with Variety, Curtis said that her original comments on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast were “mistranslated” and that she was not talking about Kirk publicly.

“He mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well, like I was talking about him in a very positive way – which I wasn’t,” she said. “I was simply talking about his faith in God, and so it was a mistranslation.”

Curtis added: “In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time. I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza. You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, I can hold both of these thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.”

Three days after Kirk was killed, Curtis appeared on “WTF” to promote her film “Freakier Friday.” During the interview, she interjected while Maron was asking her about watching her mother Janet Leigh’s screen work in “Psycho” and other classic films.

“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith. Even though I find what he, his ideas were abhorrent to me. I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it.”