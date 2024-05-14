Megyn Kelly Says the Real Lesson of Jen Psaki’s Memoir Is ‘When Something Bad Happens, You Just Lie About It’ | Video

Jen Psaki came under fire Monday when it became apparent that her new memoir, “Say More: Lessons From Work, the White House and the World,” misrepresented President Joe Biden’s conduct while at a military memorial service in 2021.

Now, Megyn Kelly is throwing her voice in the mix. The journalist and podcast host came after the former White House press secretary in Tuesday’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” blasting Psaki for “lying” about how many times the president checked his watch while attending the ceremony alongside First Lady Jill Biden.

“I think what she did was so gross,” Kelly said. “She’s just gross.”

“In her book, she decided it might be a good idea to describe and rehabilitate President Biden’s incident at Anderson Air Force Base when the remains of our fallen soldiers in Afghanistan were returned after his debacle of a withdrawal from that war. The name of her book is ‘Say More: Lessons From Work, the White House and the World.’ And I guess her lessons are when something bad happens, you just lie about it — and that makes perfect sense, given that she was his press secretary and now she works for MSNBC.”

Per Axios, Psaki wrote in her memoir that, while photo and video evidence of shows Biden checking his watch more than once during the memorial service (a move that has been blasted by Republicans as insensitive and rude), “the president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended. Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car.”

The former Biden administration staffer then wrote that those who believe otherwise are intaking “misinformation” and the watch-checking was being spun to make “him appear insensitive, concerned only about how much time had passed.”

Following the report, Psaki told Axios that “the detail in a few lines of the book about the exact number of times he looked at his watch will be removed in future reprints and the eBook.”

“He was sick and tired of having to stand there and honor the fallen soldiers at Dover. We’ve talked about it repeatedly on the show,” Kelly said of the 2021 incident, adding of Psaki: “And she has the nerve to try to launder that moment in advance of an election by saying it wasn’t until the whole thing was over. It is a lie and it is a material lie she told in that book.”

She later added: “This is the same person who a week ago was out there lambasting Kristi Noem for lying in her notebook. At least she just lied about a dumbass meeting with a world leader. It’s dumb to tell but has no consequence. This is a middle finger to the Gold Star families and there’s been no apology.

“It’s absolutely egregious. And by the way, no apology. Zero apology to the Gold Star families, six of whom spoke to the New York Post and have demanded a retraction and an apology from her. Nothing,” Kelly concluded. “How dare she insult them in an effort to score political points for her heartless boss.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.