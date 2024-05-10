Megyn Kelly slammed Charlize Theron for previous comments while promoting her 2019 movie, “Bombshell.” During her press tour, Theron questioned Kelly over her #MeToo timeline.

“When she went on her media tour to promote the movie, people said to her something like, ‘Well, Megyn Kelly wasn’t the first, she had been harassed by him years earlier and she didn’t come out with it until years later.’ And she had the nerve to say, ‘Megyn Kelly was late to the party. No question…,’” Kelly told journalist Nellie Bowles on Friday’s edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“B—h you weren’t even at the party. You’d never f–king came forward with any allegations. I’m sure you were harassed. But you’re too p—y-footed to say anything about it. So take a seat,” she added. “So I was, like, so pissed about it.”

“Bombshell” follows Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) taking on Fox News head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and the toxicity surrounding the network as a whole. TheWrap reviewer Elizabeth Weitzman had this to say about the film described as “a dramatization inspired by actual events”:

“The working title for ‘Bombshell’ was ‘Fair and Balanced,’ and it still feels as though that would be the better option. Jay Roach’s compelling but uneven takedown of former Fox News and Fox Television Stations czar Roger Ailes is less a fiery expression of political outrage than a work of entertainment aiming to be all things to all people.”

Kelly was in the news earlier this week discussing the Stormy Daniels testimony in the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial happening in New York. The host again attacked #MeToo timelines.

“What shocked me the most is that she completely revised her account of the interlude,” Kelly told Adam Carolla on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “It went from this casual description back when she first came out with this publicly of, ‘He was interesting and he was nice and it was fine, he was a nice guy,’ to, ‘I blacked out!’”

“Her new testimony is, ‘The blood left my fingers and toes. The room was spinning and he was stopping me from getting out because he was sitting on the bed between me exiting the bathroom and the door but in a nonthreatening manner. Oh, and by the way, I didn’t say no. But you know, I didn’t know how I got here. What choices had I made?’” Kelly recounted of Daniels’ testimony. “It’s a bulls–t #MeToo revisionism and everyone’s buying it.”

Watch the Megyn Kelly clip in full, above.